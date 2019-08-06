Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2019-20 Season

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is proud to announce their 2019-2020 Terrific 12th Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 9 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including all youth cast productions for performers ages 6-19, as well as opportunities for adult performers.

"I am so thankful for all of the support from everyone involved at MTA and am really excited to head into our 12th Season," said MTA Board Member and Producing Artistic Director, Jackie Hammond. "We have a number of crowd family favorites, including The Wizard of Oz, Frozen Jr., Little Mermaid Jr., as well as the hilarious 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee for the more mature crowd. We are looking forward to an amazing season of shows, workshops, training, and more!"

MTA's 2019-2020 SEASON

Magic Tree House Pirates Past Noon Kids

Ages: 6-11 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: July 8, 2019

Performances: July 12-13, 2019

Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS is an adaptation of the fourth of Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning fantasy adventure books from the Magic Tree House book series, which has sold more than 100 million copies and is available in more than a hundred countries around the world. This time around, Jack and Annie's tree house takes them to an exotic island with pirates, where the two discover the power of friendship and the simple pleasures in everyday life.

Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Lion King JR.

Ages: 9-15 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: July 14, 2019

Performances: July 25-27, 2019

Disney's The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world! The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle... and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

DISNEY'S THE LION KING JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Frozen JR.

Ages: 6-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: August 10, 2019

Performances: September 19-22, 2019

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is coming to the MTA stage! Frozen JR. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life. The show features all of the songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! .

Frozen JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Ages: 17-adult (all youth ages 17-19 cast)

Auditions: August 10, 2019

Performances: September 26-29, 2019

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The Little Mermaid JR.

Ages: 6-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: October 5, 2019

Performances: December 5-8 and December 12-15, 2019

Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR.is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

The Little Mermaid JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The Wizard of Oz

Ages: 6-15 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: January 11, 2020

Performances: February 20-March 8, 2020

This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations. Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and on the way, they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. Dorothy shares the tale of her miraculous journey, celebrating the joy and healing power of home.

THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK www.tamswitmark.com

Children of Eden

Ages: 11-adult (all youth are cast)

Auditions: March 23, 2020

Performances: April 30 - May 3, 2020

From musical theatre greats, Stephen Schwartz and John Caird, comes a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children and faith... not to mention centuries of unresolved family business! An expansive and ambitious musical, the original production used a cast of sixty. Adam, Eve, Noah and the "Father" who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children. The show ultimately delivers a bittersweet. but inspiring. message: that "the hardest part of love... is letting go."

Children of Eden is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Cinderella Kids

Ages: 6 - 11 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: March 28, 2020

Performances: May 7-9, 2020

The timeless, "rags to riches" fairy tale becomes a new audience favorite in Disney's Cinderella KIDS, an adaptation of the treasured animated film that will charm its way into your heart and remind audiences that dreams really can come true. Poor Cinderella is endlessly mistreated by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters, and denied a chance to go to the royal ball. With a little help from her mice friends - and a lot of help from her Fairy Godmother - Cinderella's dreams come true. She goes to the ball, meets the Prince and falls in love!

Cinderella KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Annie Jr.

Ages: 6-18 (all youth cast)

Auditions: June 8, 2020

Performances: June 18-20, 2020

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR.features everyone's favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Annie JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).





