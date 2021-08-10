Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Theatre Of Anthem Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR.

Once on This Island JR. is a highly original theatrical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid.

Aug. 10, 2021  

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their upcoming production of Once on This Island JR., a poignant story with a catchy Caribbean-flavored score.

Once on This Island JR. is a highly original theatrical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical by the legendary writing team, Ahrens and Flaherty. Through almost non-stop song and dance, this full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island, guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and even death.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show DECEMBER 2 - DECEMBER 5, 2021, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director Melissa Davis, Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Vocal Director Cris Wo and Production Stage Manager Sierra Litman.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.


