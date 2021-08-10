Musical Theatre Of Anthem Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR.

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their upcoming production of Once on This Island JR., a poignant story with a catchy Caribbean-flavored score.

Once on This Island JR. is a highly original theatrical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical by the legendary writing team, Ahrens and Flaherty. Through almost non-stop song and dance, this full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island, guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and even death.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show DECEMBER 2 - DECEMBER 5, 2021, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director Melissa Davis, Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Vocal Director Cris Wo and Production Stage Manager Sierra Litman.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.