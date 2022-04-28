Platinum recording and Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, arranger and songwriter, Matt Rollings, comes home to Phoenix for a one-night-only performance on June 4, 2022. (For more about Matt, please go here: thestudiophx.org/matt-rollings.)

Matt Rollings will be the featured performer at Theatre Artists Studio's benefit event, "COME HOME TO THE STUDIO: Home Is Where The Art Is!" on Saturday, June 4th at 6:30 p.m. Matt's family, local friends, Dennis Rowland, Ray Herndon and others will perform with Matt to make the evening a musical event to remember.

"COME HOME" is The Studio's most important fundraiser of the year. It reflects the 16+ years The Studio has been a special home for theater artists and audiences alike. In addition to amazing musical performances, The Studio will host food and drinks, and there will be an online silent auction. All proceeds will go toward paying off The Studio's critical debt resulting from the Covid-19 shutdown. This debt must be paid by June 30, 2022.

NOTE: Matt Rollings and others are available for interviews via Zoom,Google Meet, or other remote audio and/or video recording.

For more information: thestudiophx.org/come-home thestudiophx.org/matt-rollings