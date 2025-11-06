Mamie Parris and More to Star in RAGTIME at Arizona Musicfest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arizona Musicfest, a leading arts and cultural destination in the Valley, will present its second musical theater collaboration with the Herberger Theater Center.

Following the success of last season's staging of Carousel: A Concert, the 35-year-old arts organization will produce Ragtime: The Musical, in collaboration with the Herberger Theater Center, in downtown Phoenix on April 24, 25 and 26, 2026. Arizona Musicfest's production will feature guest Broadway stars, some of the top musical theater performers of the Valley, and the Musicfest Pops Ensemble, under the direction of Musicfest Resident Artist Josh Condon. The production's stage direction is by Mark Stoddard.

"After the enormous success of last season's Carousel: A Concert, we're thrilled to produce another musical theater masterpiece on the Herberger stage, as part of our exciting 35th anniversary season," says Allan Naplan, Executive & Producing Director, CEO. "A new Ragtime production recently opened to great acclaim on Broadway, but patrons don't need to travel to NY to see outstanding Broadway talent performing this extraordinary and beloved piece of theater. Featuring large-scale production elements and exceptional artistry, audiences will be thoroughly moved and entertained by the emotional power of this important and timely work."

Musicfest's cast features Mamie Parris, reprising her role as Mother from the 2009 Broadway revival of Ragtime. Her extensive Broadway and national tour credits include Grizabella in Cats, Elphaba in Wicked, and Paulette in Legally Blonde. One of the hottest American opera stars of today, Justin Austin will take on the lead role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. A Drama Desk nominee for his work off-Broadway, Austin regularly performs on some of the world's greatest stages, including the Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. In 2024, Austin was named the "Rising Star of the Year" at the International Opera Awards.

Also joining the production are Ta'Nika Gibson as Sarah-reprising her role from the current Broadway revival, and David R. Gordon as Tateh. Acclaimed for his portrayal of the role, Gordon received high praise for his performance in Goodspeed Opera House's 2025 Ragtime production. Native Arizonan Sam Primack, the youngest actor to star as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on both Broadway and the National Tour, will take on the role of Younger Brother. Rounding out the principal roles are Jane Bunting (Broadway's Come From Away) as Emma Goldman, and local valley favorite Jesse Berger as Father.

Naplan concludes, "While we celebrate 35 years of bringing A-list celebrities and world-class musicians to the Valley, I truly believe we're just getting started in expanding our reach, while offering new types of musical experiences to Arizona audiences."

Well known for presenting Broadway's Best at Musicfest, this season's concert line-up also includes Broadway legend Patti LuPone, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, and Tony Nominee Norm Lewis.

Arizona Musicfest is one of the fastest-growing nonprofit arts organizations in the state. Its 35th Anniversary Concert Season kicks off this month and runs through April 2026. Additional featured artists include Morgan Freeman, Kenny G, The Righteous Brothers, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, vocal jazz sensation Samara Joy, and many more. The season also includes the acclaimed Festival Orchestra Week, under the direction of Maestro Robert Moody.