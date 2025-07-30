Lea Salonga, Jeremy Jordan and More to Perform at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lea Salonga, Jeremy Jordan and Cheyenne Jackson are all part of the Broadway series at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during the venue's 50th anniversary season.

Jordan will perform on back-to-back nights Oct. 16 and 17, though the second show has already sold out. Salonga will deliver her iconic Disney and Broadway tunes on Nov. 12. And Jackson will bring his “Signs of Life” tour to the venue on Feb. 1.

As the center launches its 50th anniversary season, it's also celebrating a storied history with the stars of Broadway that dates back to Oct. 24, 1975.

That's when composer and lyricist Michael Brown, whose songs have been part of various Broadway productions, brought his “Great American Nut Show” to the new venue, just one day after it opened with a concert by Roger Miller. Though not a Broadway name himself at the time, Miller would go on to write the music and lyrics for the Tony Award-winning “Big River,” which landed on Broadway a decade after he performed in Scottsdale.

When the center moved into the 21st century, Broadway stars began to appear in concert more frequently, including numerous performances at Scottsdale Arts' annual ARTrageous Gala with such luminaries as Kristin Chenowith, Mandy Patinkin and Audra McDonald. Recent years have also seen performances by Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Morrison, Sutton Foster, Lea Salonga, Alan Cumming and Kelli O'Hara.

“We feel quite lucky to continue this star-studded history of Broadway with such a stellar lineup for our 50th anniversary season,” said Abbey Messmer, programming director for the center. “Both Jeremy Jordan and Lea Salonga have been popular with our audiences in the past, and Cheyenne Jackson will offer a new opportunity for our longtime Broadway fans.”

This season, Scottsdale Arts will be bringing new and returning artists to the stage to celebrate the long history of Broadway in Scottsdale.

When Jordan kicks off the season on Oct. 16 and 17, audiences will experience the “Newsies” and “Supergirl” star's dynamic blend of powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling, on the heels of his 2025 Tony nomination for the title role in “Floyd Collins.”

On Nov. 12, Scottsdale Arts will welcome back a member of musical theater royalty and a Disney Legend as Salonga performs stage and screen classics from her iconic roles in “Miss Saigon,” “Les Misérables,” “Aladdin” and “Mulan.” In this special performance, she will lend her incredible vocals to pop classics, new-found favorites and selections from Broadway blockbusters, including the critically acclaimed Broadway and West End hit “Old Friends.”

Adding to this season's Broadway series is Jackson's Feb. 1 appearance. “Signs of Life” is a musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood and the cosmic twists that have shaped his remarkable path. Jackson invites audiences on a deeply personal and hilarious exploration of the universe's subtle cues, with songs from the likes of Sam Cooke, Elvis Presley, Lady Gaga and Chappell Roan, alongside Jackson's own music.