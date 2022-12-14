Interview: Keath Hall of THE TAMING OF THE SHREW at Ronin Theatre

The Taming of the Shrew is often viewed as one of Shakespeare's more complex comedies. Some scholars believe that it's a gut-wrenching display of misogyny while others say it is what a true partnership of matching wits and maneuvers looks like. As someone firmly in the camp of the latter, it's always interesting when a theatre company, especially a new one, chooses to do this show for their season. It often takes a good directorial eye, an adept cast, and a heavy-hitting production team to put everything together in such a way that makes the show shine in a way that makes everyone leave the theatre smiling. I sat down with the show's director and Petruchio, Keath Hall, to talk about the subtle nuances of a complex show like Shrew to get a little taste before it opens and closes at the Irish Cultural Center this weekend.

Some have called Taming one of Shakespeare's most offensive plays claiming that misogyny and the commodification of women give rise to a glorification of patriarchy. Given the current political climate which seems to be all about a war against women, what made you pick this play for your season?

Keath: People are scared of this play and I like that. If a play is controversial, I believe we should perform and discuss what makes it good or bad; conversations are important. For me, there is still value in this play and it should not be relegated to a moldy bookshelf. I don't think this play glorifies the patriarchy so much as acknowledges how strongly it is imprinted into society. I chose this show to challenge a lot of people's poorly perceived perceptions of it; whether or not I am successful will depend on how it is received, I suppose.

This is your second time playing Petruchio. Tell me, what draws you to this character?

Keath: Petruchio is a walking contradiction; one minute being rude and raucous, the next espousing beautiful language. Like Orson Welles, Buffalo Bill, or Prospero, at times he is a hero and a villain. That dichotomy is very attractive and challenging to play.

Hall as Petruchio

Flagstaff Shakespeare's 2018 production

Photo credit: G's Photos

You do have a habit of playing characters that explore often uncomfortable sides of our humanity to present the beauty of these dichotomous characters. How is Petruchio different in Ronin Theatre's production than in other iterations you've been involved with?

This is my fourth time being involved with Taming of The Shrew and my second time as Petruchio. I was very fortunate to perform it up in Flagstaff a few years ago. I am older and so is this Petruchio: he is mature - steadier. More importantly, the cast I perform with is different as is the tone of the show. They all straddle the comedic aspects of the show skillfully as well as bring a different level of meaning to every interaction or conversation; this, to me, elevates the nature of the show far beyond its perceived critical interpretation.

Was it difficult moving between your role as one of the leads of this show and as a director? I can imagine it comes with its own sets of challenges.

It is hard juggling both directing and acting. Due to the sensitive nature of the show, I had a very specific concept for the character and felt it would be difficult to impose that on an actor. Most importantly, I was incredibly lucky in my cast and crew and felt supported throughout the process.

Without giving too much away, can you explain a little bit about the concept you have for this show? What makes this tone different than the wilder more frenetic Shrews audiences have seen in the past?

Keath: This is still a fairly wild show, but I generally prefer some tragedy in my comedy and vice versa. If Hamlet or Macbeth can't make me laugh then I tend not to care about them. If there is no danger or risk, comedies can also be dull. Petruchio and Kate are two broken people who make each other better. The audience may question his methods (and should) but the end shows them happy.

So, you see Petruchio and Kate as a couple that gets what they both need despite claims that Shakespeare puts the power all in Petruchio's hands?

Keath: Independence, what Petruchio and Kate have in excess, is a beautiful thing that we have in our society, but partnerships, connection, and reliance... show that these are also things to be valued.

Did the setting of the Irish Cultural Center lend itself to any interesting juxtapositions within the script, storytelling, or movement?

Keath: The Irish setting matched our backdrop but also added a certain level of bravado and presentation of gender stereotypes which creates a certain amount of balderdash all its own.

Is there anything else that you want audiences to know about this show?

Keath: I can't think of anything I need the audience to know. Just come to see a phenomenal cast challenge your expectations and have some fun.

When: December 14-18

Where: The Irish Cultural Center

1106 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1817, United States