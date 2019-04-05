Hale Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season! - HELLO, DOLLY!, MATILDA, and More!

Continuing its tradition of Powerhouse Musicals and Outrageous Comedies, Hale Centre Theatre has unveiled its 2019-2020 season of eight musicals and three comedies starting this August.

Bright Star First up is the beautiful Broadway musical, Bright Star, which tells a sweeping tale of family, love, and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. The story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies, and moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful. This powerful show plays August 23rd through October 5th.

John Loves Mary is one of the most charming and romantic 1940's era comedies of all time. The story revolves around Mary, who has waited faithfully two years for her fiancé John to return home from the war, only to discover that John has taken a wartime bride...or has he? This hit Broadway comedy was made into a big Hollywood movie starring none other than Ronald Reagan and Patricia Neal. We guarantee an evening of fun and nostalgia! Playing Mondays and Tuesdays from September 24th through November 19th.

Hello, Dolly! Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Hello, Dolly! is one of Broadway's most beloved musicals! The show is about Dolly Levi, a New York based matchmaker who merrily arranges things...like furniture, daffodils, and lives. A widow, Dolly finds herself in love with a "half-a-millionaire" Yonkers merchant. She proceeds to weave a web of romantic complications involving him, his clerks, a pretty shopkeeper, and her assistant. Playing October 10th through November 23rd, this Hale production is a must see for the whole family!

A Christmas Carol A Hale holiday classic for seventeen years and counting! Our spectacular, heartwarming version of Dickens' timeless tale of redemption is magically brought to life on our stage. Our staging faithfully brings all of Dickens' delightful characters together to teach stingy, cantankerous Scrooge the errors of his ways. Complete with Great Performances, traditional carols, stunning costumes, and magical special effects. A Christmas Carol begins November 29th and concludes on Christmas Eve.

Barefoot in the Park Starting out the New Year is the comedy classic Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon, which is widely considered to be one of his best! Fresh off a honeymoon at the Plaza Hotel, free-spirited Corie and her buttoned-down husband Paul find themselves struggling to adjust to married life in their run-down New York apartment. Throw in a meddling mother, an eccentric upstairs neighbor, and a double date that goes disastrously wrong, and you've got the perfect recipe for laughter. Opening on New Years Eve and playing through February 8th, 2020.

Always...Patsy Cline is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion, and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," and "Walking After Midnight"...27 songs in all! The fun starts January 14th and continues on Mondays and Tuesdays through April 14th, including select Tuesday matinees!

Guys and Dolls Set against the fast-moving high lights and low life of New York City in the 1940's, this bigger than life Broadway musical returns triumphantly to our stage! Odds are 10 to 1 that you're going to love our energetic, colorful, romantic, and highly entertaining production of this enduring classic. With classic songs like "Luck Be a Lady," "Take Back Your Mink," and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this memorable musical is a winner with every roll of the dice! Playing February 13th through March 28th.

Brigadoon is a major Broadway musical hit with one of the most romantic scores ever written. The story revolves around a mythical Scottish town that appears once every hundred years and an American tourist named Tommy, who happens upon it by chance and becomes mesmerized by the town's charms and a sweet "lassie" named Fiona. As townspeople of this mythical village might say, "Come ye from the hills! Come ye from the mills!" and join us for a most unforgettable evening between April 2nd and May 9th!

The 39 Steps What do you get when you mix a spellbinding Hitchcock murder mystery with a juicy spy novel? Oh, and then just for fun, top it off with a generous dash of Monty Python zaniness? One of the funniest and most enjoyable nights at the theater you've had in years, that's what! A cast of four actors portray more than 150 characters in this mad-cap, entertaining adventure. The 39 Steps will keep you gasping for breath as our enthralling story turns into a maze of murder, espionage, and flirtatious entanglements. Playing Mondays and Tuesdays from April 28th through June 16th.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast We invite you to "Be Our Guest" and bring the family, the kids, and well, frankly, everyone you know to our captivating and amazing production of Disney's magical and rousing Beauty and the Beast! This enchanting story never grows old, and in the intimate setting of Hale's in-the-round staging, the story comes alive like never before! Stunning costumes, staging, special effects, and of course the Academy Award winning score will delight young and old from start to finish! Opening May 14th and playing through June 27th.

Matilda Hale's 2019-2020 season concludes with the Tony Award-winning Matilda The Musical, the story of a precocious young girl who through her astonishing wit, intelligence, and magical gifts overcomes numerous obstacles leading to a better life. This engaging Hale premiere, packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and captivating stage magic, is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. The Chicago Tribune calls it "The Best Family Musical in Years," and we agree. Opening on July 2nd and playing through August 15th.

Season tickets are available at the Hale Centre Theatre Box Office by calling 480-­497-­1181, or by visiting the Hale website at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com. A gem of a theater, Hale is located at 50 West Page Avenue in Old Town Gilbert, just across the street from the historic Gilbert Water Tower Park.





