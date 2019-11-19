Greasepaint Presents MAMMA MIA!

Emotions run high and surprises abound in this story set to the music of ABBAs greatest hits! Set on a colorful Greek island, Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiancée Sky, except for one thing - she has never met her father and wants him to be there for the big day. She discovers the names of three men in her mother's diary, and secretly invites them back to the island they last visited 20 years ago, on the hunch one of them is her father.

Starring: Donna- Grace Carlson, Sophie- Eden Tornquist, Sam- Hayden Skaggs, Harry- Owen Stewart, Bill- Andy Wissink, Tanya- Tatum Grell, Rosie- Maile Griego, Sky- Preston Kersting, Pepper- Bennett Curran, Eddie- Riley Thornton, Ali- Sydney Volker, Lisa- Sophia Penn

Production Staff: Director: Rebecca Courtney, Assistant Director: Emma Sucato, Musical Director: Mary Ellen Loose, Choreographer: Madison MacDonald, Stage Manager: Andru Moeller, Lighting: Bob Nelson, Sound: Pete Bish, Set: Tom Holmberg, Costumes: Ben Bozovich, Scenic: Karina Bland

Playwright: Catherine Johnson

Lyricists: Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson

Composers: Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson

Rundates: December 6-15, 2019

Ticket Prices: $20

Box Office: 480-949-7529 or Greasepaint.org.

Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251





