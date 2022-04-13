Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church to Stage SHREK THE MUSICAL JR.

Shrek The Musical JR. opens at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church on April 30, 2022. This upside down-fairy tale adventure follows an ogre named Shrek who has learned the hard way that "people hate the things they cannot understand." One day, his peaceful swamp is disturbed by new tenants: fairytale misfits who have been banished there by the villainous Lord Farquaad. In order to gain back his land, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue the feisty princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fierce dragon. Setting off with his faithful companion, Donkey, Shrek begins the journey of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance, and hilarity.

Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church's production of Shrek the Musical Jr is directed by Paige Beckman from Paige Productions Youth Theater.

This exciting production includes more than 30 young performers from Fountain Hills, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria & Scottsdale. These performers started rehearsing in March, 2022 and are looking forward to their final performances on April 30, 2022.

Paige Productions Youth Theater is run by Fountain Hills resident Paige Beckman. This theater is an exciting place where kids & teens can find fresh performance opportunities in the Fountain Hills & Scottsdale areas. This company works under a limited rehearsal schedule allowing students to participate in theater year-round. This format allows them to participate in other shows, school activities, studio dance programs and sports, while prepping for a theatrical production. In short, Paige Productions is a great place for busy kids.

Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church's Production of Shrek The Musical JR. performs on April 30, 2022 at 4:30 & 7:30 pm at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Ticket prices are $5, (ages 3 and under are free). Tickets are available at: www.paigeproductionsAZ.com.

With music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Shrek The Musical is based on the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks Animation film and the book Shrek by William Steig.The musical was adapted to be performed by students by educational musical theatre consultancy firm iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.

PAIGE PRODUCTIONS YOUTH THEATER meets in the Performance Hall at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269.

Pictured: Bryce Andrew plays Shrek, Matthew Schmidt is Donkey, and Taegan Taul plays Princess Fiona in Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church's production of Shrek The Musical JR.