Finalists Selected For 40th Annual Governor's Arts Awards

Twenty-four finalists from 10 Arizona communities have been selected for the 40th anniversary Arizona Governor's Arts Awards, which will be presented in a hybrid event beginning at 6 p.m. on March 26 with 10 restaurants across the state participating in the pre-event experience.

Individuals registering for the Governor's Arts Awards will receive log-in instructions for the event's private online viewing, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets for the Governor's Arts Awards are $150 and can be purchased at www.azcitizensforthearts.org.

Finalists are:

Artist Award: Kristen Atwell Ford, Scottsdale; Stella Pope Duarte, Phoenix; James Garcia, Phoenix; Sareya Taylor, Maricopa.

Arts Educator: John Contreras, Tucson; Lisa Falk, Tucson; Katherine Fizz, Black Canyon City; Andre Licardi, Peoria.

Small Arts Organization: Dancing in the Streets, Tucson;Sounds Academy, Phoenix; Young Arts Arizona LTD, Phoenix; Yuma Orchestra Association, Yuma.

Large Arts Organization: Black Theatre Troupe, Phoenix; The Nash Jazz Club and Education Center, Phoenix; Museum of Contemporary Art, Tucson.

Small Business: Emancipation Arts, Phoenix; Davisson Entertainment, Phoenix; LDVinci Art Studio, Chandler.

Large Business: Art in Medicine, Phoenix; Cosanti Originals, Paradise Valley; Foothills Elementary, Glendale.

Philanthropy: Priscilla Baldwin, Tucson; Molly DeFilippis, Phoenix; Eric Yungermann, Phoenix.

The 40th annual Governor's Arts Awards begin at 6 p.m. on March 26 when restaurants in 10 Arizona communities will provide meals-to-go for celebrants across the state to enjoy at home while watching the presentation that begins at 8 p.m.

Participating restaurants are: Barrio Café, 2814 N. 16th St., No. 1205, Phoenix; Board & Batten, 4012 E. Palm St., Mesa; Boca Tacos Y Tequila, 533 N. 4th St., Tucson; Casa Mia Ristorante, 11485 N. 136th St., No. 107, Scottsdale; Cosmic Vegans, 7145 N. 58th Dr., Glendale; El Gato Azul, 316 W. Goodwin St., Prescott; Hearth 61 at Mountain Shadows, 5445 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley; Josephine's Modern American Bistro, 503 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; River City Grill, 600 W. 3rd St., Yuma; and Turquoise Room, 303 E. 2nd St., Winslow.

A commemorative Governor's Arts Award Program will include recipes of one meal from each restaurant chef and photos with models from local fashion designers. An online version of the program will be included with each ticket and a hardcover version can be purchased separately and which will be mailed after the event.

Since 1981, more than 250 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor's Arts Awards. For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Arizona Citizens for the Arts at (602) 842-1584 or info@azcitizensforthearts.org.

