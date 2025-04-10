Don Barnhart to Headline Laff's Comedy Caffé in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buckle up for a comedy experience you won't forget as award-winning comedian Don Barnhart brings his razor-sharp wit and nonstop laughs back to Laff's Comedy Caffé on April 18th and 19th!

With over three decades of bringing the funny to stages around the globe, Barnhart is a comedic force of nature. Whether he's riffing on everyday absurdities or spinning tales from his worldwide adventures, his high-energy, relatable style guarantees a night of roaring laughter and feel-good vibes. Don't miss your chance to see the comedy veteran whose performances are described as "stand-up comedy at its best."

Barnhart's impressive career includes entertaining the troops with Battle Comics, a tour that inspired the hit documentary I Am Battle Comic. You may have seen him sharing the stage with comedy icons like Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson, or lighting up your screen on MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, FOX, and more. He's a regular on the Bob and Tom Showand a favorite voice on Sirius/XM Radio.

A man of many talents, Barnhart is also the author of the Amazon bestseller Finding Your Funny, featuring a heartfelt foreword by the legendary George Wallace. His comedic insights and personal journey inspire as much as they entertain. And when he's not touring nationwide, you can catch him headlining at Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas or the Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Honolulu.

Check out a sneak peek of Don in action: Watch Now

Also hitting the stage is the unstoppable Guy Fessenden, whose bold humor, quick wit, and genuine heart make him a crowd favorite. Fessenden's ability to connect with audiences-and his commitment to giving back through comedy-makes him the perfect complement to an already stellar show.

