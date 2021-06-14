Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre presents Agatha Christie's SPIDER'S WEB on the DST Mainstage. Come be part of the fun as the Queen of Mystery pokes fun at the genre that made her famous.

Mixing equal parts of tension and dark humor, Clarissa, a diplomat's spouse, finds her normally entertaining and unflappable self smack dab in the middle of a drawing room murder. Desperate to dispose of the body, she enlists the help of her guests. Hilarity ensues when they are interrupted by the arrival of wry detective Inspector Lord. In this conscious parody of the detective thriller, Christie delivers a unique blend of suspense and humor.

Agatha Christie's SPIDER'S WEB premiered in London's West End in 1954. It is the popular crime writer's second most successful play (744 performances), having run longer than Witness for the Prosecution, which premiered in 1953 (458 performances). It is surpassed only by her record-breaking The Mousetrap, which, until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, had run continuously since opening in the West End in 1952.

Agatha Christie's SPIDER'S WEB, directed by Dan Ashlock, Jr., opens at Desert Stages Theatre on Friday, June 25, and runs through Sunday, July 11 (no show July 4). Limited socially-distanced tickets are $25 per person, on sale NOW at DesertStages.org, or call the box office at (480) 483-1664.

