Desert Stage Theatre Academy Presents MUSICAL THEATRE BOOK CLUB

Come feel the music with Erin and Kristin! We want to take this opportunity to spark a love for musical theater analysis. This aspect of musical theater exploration will give teen actors a chance to explore the deeper meanings behind the music, the story, and the characters. The goal is to create a safe space for actors to freely analyze and discuss the prevalent social issues surrounding them daily. Over the 4-week class session, students will explore two musicals: THE PROM and SPRING AWAKENING.

Kristin Alba has been involved at Desert Stages since 2004. She began as a youth performer and moved on to hold many positions such as dance staff, camp counselor, and assistant director. Currently, Kristin is one of the directors and choreographers of the youth theater productions. Kristin's performance-based training includes 4 years of acting and dance training and 8 years of vocal training. She has performed in more than 50 community theater productions in the Valley. She also spent the past 3 years as a 2nd grade teacher and holds dual Bachelor degrees in Elementary and Special Education. Currently, Kristin is working on her Masters of Marriage and Family Therapy. She is thrilled to continue spreading the love of performing with DST's youth and teen community!

For nearly 13 years, Erin has been working hard to develop her musical theater craft. Beginning as a youth performer herself, working on over 50 productions, she has since continued to evolve and strengthen her skills both on stage and off. Over the past few years, Erin has continued performing, directing, and choreographing Desert Stages Onstage Productions, meanwhile pursuing her bachelor's degrees at Arizona State University in Human Communication and Family and Human Development. As she continues on to pursue her master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy, Erin looks forward to simultaneously recommencing her passion for educating youth actors, offering them a safe space, resources to discover themselves, and tools to improve their musical theater craft. She looks forward to sharing her knowledge and passion for theater with the next generation of talented performers.

Cost per student: $200

Class size: Limit 10 students

Location: Cullity Hall

Sign up for MUSICAL THEATRE BOOK CLUB by calling the DST Box Office at (480) 483-1664, or register online: https://bit.ly/DSTMusicalTheatreBookClub

NOTES: For the safety of everyone, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

