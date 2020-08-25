Desert Stage Theatre Academy Presents INTRO TO IMPROV

The class will introduce students to essential skills in creativity, spontaneity, listening, acceptance, confidence-building, collaborative creativity and teamwork.



This fun-filled two hour INTRO TO IMPROV class will introduce students to essential skills in creativity, spontaneity, listening, acceptance, confidence-building, collaborative creativity and teamwork - all in an active and humorous way!

Every Thursday in September, DST will offer two classes - one at 4pm for students aged 11-14, and the next at 6:30pm for students 15-19.

Joe Hammer has a rich history in entertainment and practical training programs. His "learn by doing" philosophy will have his students up on their feet and playing from day one. They'll experience positive thinking while improving socials skills, self-confidence, creativity, and articulation. Students will undo rigid thinking that blocks creativity while enjoying a "no pressure" zone where they will practice bravery, risk-taking, and generosity in a kind, safe environment. They'll discover and share what makes them awesome!

Whether interested in acting, stage work, or simply developing more self-esteem and confidence, this class will have students taking center stage learning the skills of improvisation in a supportive and fun setting! Joe's training deeply focuses on acceptance, listening, awareness, and grounding, all allowing his students to engage with and support each other as both actors and audience members.

Cost per student: $200

Class size Limit 10 students

Location: Cullity Hall

Sign up for INTRO TO IMPROV I or INTRO TO IMPROV II by calling the DST Box Office at (480) 483-1664, or register online: https://bit.ly/DSTIntroToImprov

NOTES: For the safety of everyone, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You