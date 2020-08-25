Desert Stage Theatre Academy Announces FIT FOR BROADWAY With Allie Rose

The FIT FOR BROADWAY class for teens will focus on exercising the right muscles for the right dance moves.

Come get fit with Allie! The FIT FOR BROADWAY class for teens will focus on exercising the right muscles for the right dance moves AND learning dance combos from your favorite TV shows and musicals!

Have you ever felt sore after a dance call or a long 5-hour dance rehearsal? Allie will help you become better at knowing your own body - with style! Come get whipped into shape to songs from The Prom, The Greatest Showman, Glee, Mean Girls, Victorious, Zombies, SIX, and more!

Allie Rose has been involved at DST as an actor, choreographer, camp counselor, and dance captain for the past 9 years. She just finished her last semester as a member of Mark and Lynzee 4man's award-winning HyRev Troupe at Arizona Broadway Theatre. Upon graduating high school, Allie is earning her certification as a personal trainer before moving to New York City. Next to living and breathing musical theatre, Allie loves nothing more than to be working out at the gym - and she can't wait to bring her two favorite things together into one fun class!

Cost per student: $100

Class size: Limit 10 students

Location: Cullity Hall

Sign up for Fit for Broadway here:

https://bit.ly/DSTFitForBroadway

NOTES: For the safety of everyone, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

This fall, Desert Stage Theatre will offer an amazing array of theatre classes for small groups, at the theatre, in Cullity Hall. Teaching Artists from DST and from across the Valley will share their talents with community members in weekly classes designed for specific age groups. New class topics will be offered each month.

Classes begin the week of September 1, and class size will be limited to 10. Sign-ups are first-come, first-served.

Concerned about safety? Temperatures will be taken upon arrival, masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You