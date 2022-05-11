DG Footlights To Present A Reading of THE JEWISH QUESTION, May 20

DG Footlights to present a reading of the full-length play The Jewish Question by Jeanmarie Simpson, Friday, May 20th | 6:30PM to 9:00PM. A talk back with the playwright will occur after the reading. Featuring performances by Ina Shivack, Beth Wheatcraft, and Matt Clarke. The event is organized by DG Southwest Regional Rep John Perovich and Phoenix Ambassador Sally Jane Kerschen-Sheppard.

It's the day of the biggest political demonstration in Los Angeles history. A million people are marching from Venice to downtown. Grace is putting the finishing touches on the sabbath meal as Rebecca and Ash, a photojournalist and reporter, arrive from the march. Ash is bleeding, Rebecca is exasperated, and Grace is excited to see her niece again. A classic Kitchen Table play, The Jewish Question confronts, examines and embraces age-old misunderstandings, stereotypes, and culture. Plus, there's red wine and homemade bread.

Social issues addressed: assimilation, Jewish identity (who is a Jew?), Israel, Antisemitism, liberal v conservative politics, war and militarism, feminism and Judaism, Jewish renewal/the next generation, exploitation/abuse of elders.

DG Footlights is a program, created and moderated by the Dramatists Guild, that connects dramatists with free space in which to hold a public reading of a new work that is currently in development. This initiative operates on a space-grant model: a representative from the Guild will arrange for a venue to donate space during allocated dates and times, and will ensure that the space is available for dramatists to use to present a self-produced reading to the public, with an optional feedback session following the reading.

Attendance is free and open to all - RSVP: https://bit.ly/3xQFn0V