DESERT SHOWSTOPPERS: ICONS to Raise Funds for Arizona Arts

Stars of the valley's theatre scene come together to raise money for a new Arizona based artistic company and sing their favorite, most impressive, show-stopping ICONIC songs! You know the singers, you know the songs, now come watch them show off in, "Desert Showstoppers: Icons"!

TICKETS: https://tix4.centerstageticketing.com/sites/desertstages/selecttix_nochart.php?s_id=449&p_id=3517

After a Sold Out performances earlier this month, "Desert Showstoppers: Icons" is back! This Encore performance is a fundraiser for Arizona's newest Tribute and Concert producing company Brock Pro Entertainment. With the staggering amount of talent in The Valley, Brock Pro Entertainment (BPE) will create more professional, paying opportunities to help enrich our local artist community. Created by Mark & Lynzee 4man, BPE will be run by artists, focused on artists. Join us as these local stars belt their faces off to raise money for an ambitious new company. From Celine, Sinatra and Adele to Babs, Queen and More! It's big hit after big hit in what will be a ridiculous, hilarious, nonstop, unforgettable concert. One night, one performance, tons of local stars!

PERFORMERS (subject to change):

& More

TICKETS:

$ 20

LOCATION:

Desert Stages Theatre

Cullity Hall at Fashion Square

7014 East Camelback Road, Suite 0586

Performance: 8:00pm

(Approx. 2 Hours)





