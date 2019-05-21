DESERT SHOWSTOPPERS: ICONS to Raise Funds for Arizona Arts
Stars of the valley's theatre scene come together to raise money for a new Arizona based artistic company and sing their favorite, most impressive, show-stopping ICONIC songs! You know the singers, you know the songs, now come watch them show off in, "Desert Showstoppers: Icons"!
TICKETS: https://tix4.centerstageticketing.com/sites/desertstages/selecttix_nochart.php?s_id=449&p_id=3517
After a Sold Out performances earlier this month, "Desert Showstoppers: Icons" is back! This Encore performance is a fundraiser for Arizona's newest Tribute and Concert producing company Brock Pro Entertainment. With the staggering amount of talent in The Valley, Brock Pro Entertainment (BPE) will create more professional, paying opportunities to help enrich our local artist community. Created by Mark & Lynzee 4man, BPE will be run by artists, focused on artists. Join us as these local stars belt their faces off to raise money for an ambitious new company. From Celine, Sinatra and Adele to Babs, Queen and More! It's big hit after big hit in what will be a ridiculous, hilarious, nonstop, unforgettable concert. One night, one performance, tons of local stars!
PERFORMERS (subject to change):
- Keilani Akagi
- Sarah Ambrose
- Matravius Avent
- Kathleen Berger
- Brandi Bigley
- Tony Blosser
- Alyssa Chiarello
- Ian Christiansen
- Lucas Coatney
- Scott Davidson
- Trisha Ditsworth
- Mark 4man
- Amanda Glenn
- Lauren Hardcastle
- Lies'l Hill
- Laura Anne Kenney
- Sime Kosta
- Sarah Pansing
- Jennie Rhiner
- Erin Ryan
- Jere Van Patten
- Seth Tucker
- Elyse Wolf
- Toby Yatso
& More
TICKETS:
$ 20
LOCATION:
Desert Stages Theatre
Cullity Hall at Fashion Square
7014 East Camelback Road, Suite 0586
Performance: 8:00pm
(Approx. 2 Hours)