Comediennes 'The Ladies' to Take Over The Graduate Hotel in Tempe

The Ladies, two awkward '90s moms, are on the run from their families. They are hiding out at their ultimate resort destination, and invite you to join them as they unwind from their daily motherly grind. Equipped with a map, ticket holders will experience the resort's comically bizarre amenities including the Sunscreen Sommelier, the Relaxation Guru, and the Retro Dance Specialist. A new surprise awaits around every corner as audience members find their own path to the climactic rooftop promenade where The Ladies get back in touch with their bachelorette spirit.

Ladies Gone Mild takes place January 29 and February 5, 2022 at 7 pm at The Graduate Hotel in Tempe, AZ.

Tickets are $29.99 and are on sale at wearetheladies.net.

Ladies Gone Mild is created and performed by Marlene Strang and Leanne Schmidt along with seven special gentleman performers ranging from musicians, actors, and dancers.

This project is partially funded by the City of Tempe - Community Arts Grant.

As they highlight the absurdity of everyday life, The Ladies offer a fascinating, new kind of theater escape - one that is active, social, and truly memorable. Every performance is interactive, shaped by the audience and differs based on who is in the crowd. The Ladies welcome curious and open-minded audiences, interested in surprising, off-the-wall experiences.

Ladies Gone Mild is a production of Yes And Productions.