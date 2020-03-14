Cirque Du Soleil Cancels AXEL At Tucson Arena

Taking into consideration the WHO and CDC's recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the COVID-19 epidemic, Cirque du Soleil will not be performing AXEL as scheduled at the Tucson Arena from April 17-19, 2020.

All ticket holders for AXEL in Tucson will receive official notice on how to proceed from the original point of purchase. If you have purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, please note that you will automatically be refunded on the credit card used for the purchase.

The touring division at Cirque du Soleil will be working to reschedule these dates in the upcoming weeks. In consultation with local authorities and our business partners, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to provide a work and performance environment that will meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide.

Although this situation results from circumstances beyond its control, Cirque du Soleil apologizes for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.

Our organization continues to monitor the situation and will share additional information to our loyal Cirque fans as needed.





