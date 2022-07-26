Chris Hamby Named Executive Director At Theater Works

Chris Hamby has been named Executive Director of Theater Works. Hamby, the Theater Works artistic director the past 7 years, replaces former Managing Director Cate Hinkle who left the organization late last month.

"Chris has been key to the artistic growth of Theater Works and is the right person at the right time to continue his services of excellence," said Justin Shaver, chair of the Theater Works board of directors. "He's a thoughtful leader with a foundation of stellar theatre artistry. Chris is a special and talented individual."

Hamby, an award-winning director, previously served as Theater Works Education Director, before becoming Artist Director. Hamby was recently elected to the National Board of Directors for the American Association of Community Theatre.

His career includes work with many Valley theater companies throughout the years including Greasepaint, East Valley Children's Theatre, Mesa Encore Theatre and Desert Foothills Theater.

In 1999, Hamby co-founded the Vagabond Youth Theatre where he received permission to adapt Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are into a stage musical for the company. He has completed the American Express Leadership Academy's Nonprofit Leadership Management and has been honored with an outstanding service award by the Arizona Thespians for his work for high school theatre students.

Chris Hamby began his association with Theater Works as teen. He directed his first production with Theater Works in 2000. "Theater Works has been my home for many years and I am proud to steward it into the future," Hamby said. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity to continue to lead this great organization. "

Hamby has received 10 ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence from the more than 30 ariZoni nominations for his theatre work. He received the 2020 Governor's Arts Award Artist of the Year Award for his body of work. Additionally, he was named the Home Town Hero-Trailblazer for his accomplishments in the city of Peoria.

Now in its 37th season, Theater Works features programming and performances for children and adults. Theater Works' first Main Stage show of the season, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will also be directed by Hamby and opens in late September.

For more information about Theater Works, Theaterworks.org. For ticket information, call the Box Office at 623-815-7930.