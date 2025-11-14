Childsplay's RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Returns to the Herberger Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand for its fifth consecutive year, Childsplay will bring its holiday hit, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, to the Herberger Theater Center, continuing a cherished holiday tradition that delights both returning audiences and newcomers.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is adapted by Robert Penola, based on the animated television special, with music and lyrics by Johnny Mark. This live stage adaptation follows Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, and Yukon Cornelius as they take on the Abominable Snowman and journey to the Island of Misfit Toys. With dazzling projections, inventive costumes, and beloved songs like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” the story leaps from the screen to the stage in a heartwarming celebration of what makes each of us unique.

The production is directed by Dwayne Hartford and features a talented ensemble including Jena Allen (Swing), Ryan Ardelt (Hermey/Young Reindeer), Wesley Bradstreet (Rudolph), Jacob Currie (Swing), Alyssa Figueredo (Clarice/Misfit Toy/Elf), Jon Gentry (Sam the Snowman), Beau Heckman (Santa Claus/Misfit Toy/Elf), Gavin Kennedy (Fireball/Elf/Charlie in the Box), Katie McFadzen (Coach Comet/Yukon Cornelius/Elf), Luz Navarro (Mrs. Claus/King Moonracer/Young Reindeer), Carlos Sanchez Beltran (Donner/Spotted Elephant/Elf), and Debra K. Stevens (Mrs. Donner/Boss Elf/Misfit Toy).

Performances run weekends, Nov. 15 through Dec. 22, 2025, at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., in downtown Phoenix.