Childsplay's Brings Theater Classes and Performance Online

Childsplay, one of the nation's leading theaters for young audiences, is offering several options for families to bring the joy of theater into kids' lives during the quarantine.

A free broadcast of the delightful play, THE GRUMPIEST BOY IN THE WORLD has been released for a limited time on Childsplay's YouTube channel. For kids ages 5 and up, the play follows the story of Zachary Briddling, an unbearably normal, average boy who dreams of being special. He sets off on a magical adventure to find a place where he might feel special, and in doing so, he finally finds his own place in the world. This hilarious and imaginative adventure is for anyone who has ever struggled to discover and embrace all that makes them unique and special.

THE GRUMPIEST BOY IN THE WORLD BROADCAST

Kids interested in acting, story telling and stage craft can now participate in Childsplay's highly regarded theatre classes online. Every class is taught by professional theatre artists with engaging, participatory and dynamic online drama instruction. Join us as we imagine together. Classes such as Lego Stagecraft, Magical Melodies, and Drama Deconstruction are available for ages 6 and up with various times and sessions available.

CHILDSPLAY ONLINE CLASSES

Additional broadcast performances and classes will be announced as they become available. Sign up at childsplayaz.org to receive email alerts.

Childsplay has additional online resources for families and educators including creativity projects, projects and videos in Spanish, and other videos. Visit childsplayaz.org/imagine-online for info.

THE GRUMPIEST BOY IN THE WORLD

By Finegan Kruckmeyer

Originally performed by Childsplay April 8-16, 2017

AVAILABLE ONLINE AT

https://www.childsplayaz.org/watch

For ages 5 and up

Zachary Briddling is unbearably normal. His height is exactly the height of an average boy of an average age. His hair lies exactly the way of an average boy on an average day. And when he dreams at night, he dreams the most average dreams. Zachary wants to be different - someone who stands out and is special. He sets off on a magical adventure to find a place where he might feel special, and in doing so, he finally finds his own place in the world. This hilarious and imaginative adventure is for anyone who has ever struggled to discover and embrace all that makes them unique and special.





