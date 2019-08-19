Childsplay Opens Season with THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

Childsplay brings the touching story of EDWARD TULANE,a toy rabbit who falls overboard on a ship and embarks on a fantastic adventure. Based on the beloved book by Kate DiCamillo, THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE opens Childsplay's new season at The Herberger Theater Center, Sept 8-Oct 13. The heartwarming story has become a smash hit with families.

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE will be performed each weekend, September 8 - October 13, Saturdays at 1 pm and 4 pm and Sundays at 1 pm at the Herberger Theater Center's Center Stage, 222 E. Monroe.

The Storybook Preview for THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE is September 8 at 4 pm. Tickets are $12 (general admission) and each family will receive a free copy of a book related to the Childsplay's 2019-20 Season. The Storybook Preview is sponsored by the Steele Foundation.

Tickets for THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE range from $12 - $35 and are available at childsplayaz.org. Backstage tours for families to view sets, costumes and technical aspects of the production are available on September 21 and October 5 (Additional purchase required.)

Directed by Childsplay's Artistic Director Dwayne Hartford, THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE features Kyle Sorrell as "The Musician" and "The Voice of Edward," Katie McFadzen as "The Traveler," Debra K. Stevens as "The Woman," David Dickinson as "The One Man," and Ricky Araiza as "The Other Man."





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You