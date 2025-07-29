 tracking pixel
Chandler Center for the Arts Adds New Highlights to 2025–2026 Season Lineup

Season includes magic, mariachi, live-to-film concerts, diva tributes, and more.

By: Jul. 29, 2025
Chandler Center for the Arts has announced new performances for its 2025–2026 season. Newly added events include acclaimed magician Jen Kramer, GRAMMY-winning ranchera singer Aída Cuevas, Brazilian artist Caro Pierotto, and a live-to-film concert of Disney’s Moana.

The season also features tributes to Fleetwood Mac, Johnny Cash, and the greatest female vocalists of all time, as well as a free performance by The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus.

Single tickets and Pick 5 packages are on sale now at chandlercenter.org or via the box office at 480-782-2680.

Season Additions:

THE MAGIC OF JEN KRAMER – Sept. 13, 2025
26TH ANNUAL MARIACHI FESTIVAL FEATURING AÍDA CUEVAS – Oct. 4, 2025
CARO PIEROTTO – Oct. 19, 2025
EDNA VAZQUEZ – Nov. 2, 2025
DISNEY’S MOANA LIVE-TO-FILM CONCERT – Nov. 8, 2025
GO YOUR OWN WAY: SONGS OF FLEETWOOD MAC – Jan. 18, 2026
WALKIN’ THE LINE: A TRIBUTE TO Johnny Cash – Feb. 15, 2026
THE U.S. ARMY FIELD BAND AND SOLDIERS’ CHORUS – Mar. 7, 2026 (Free; tix available Jan. 30)
DIVA LEGENDS – Mar. 29, 2026
CAMILA FERNÁNDEZ – May 1, 2026




