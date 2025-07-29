Chandler Center for the Arts Adds New Highlights to 2025–2026 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chandler Center for the Arts has announced new performances for its 2025–2026 season. Newly added events include acclaimed magician Jen Kramer, GRAMMY-winning ranchera singer Aída Cuevas, Brazilian artist Caro Pierotto, and a live-to-film concert of Disney’s Moana.

The season also features tributes to Fleetwood Mac, Johnny Cash, and the greatest female vocalists of all time, as well as a free performance by The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus.

Single tickets and Pick 5 packages are on sale now at chandlercenter.org or via the box office at 480-782-2680.

Season Additions:

THE MAGIC OF JEN KRAMER – Sept. 13, 2025

26TH ANNUAL MARIACHI FESTIVAL FEATURING AÍDA CUEVAS – Oct. 4, 2025

CARO PIEROTTO – Oct. 19, 2025

EDNA VAZQUEZ – Nov. 2, 2025

DISNEY’S MOANA LIVE-TO-FILM CONCERT – Nov. 8, 2025

GO YOUR OWN WAY: SONGS OF FLEETWOOD MAC – Jan. 18, 2026

WALKIN’ THE LINE: A TRIBUTE TO Johnny Cash – Feb. 15, 2026

THE U.S. ARMY FIELD BAND AND SOLDIERS’ CHORUS – Mar. 7, 2026 (Free; tix available Jan. 30)

DIVA LEGENDS – Mar. 29, 2026

CAMILA FERNÁNDEZ – May 1, 2026