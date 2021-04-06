Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Return Of Live Performances

Chandler Center for the Arts announces the return of live performances for its 2021/22 Season to its members and patrons.

The spring 2022 lineup of shows will go on sale to the general public on April 12, with the CCA announcing additional shows for the season in phases, as the community begins to emerge from the pandemic. The upcoming year includes shows from 2020 which were rescheduled and are currently on sale including Boz Scaggs, Amy Grant and Buddy Guy.

"We are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to enjoy live entertainment," says Michelle Mac Lennan, General Manager at Chandler Center for the Arts. "We are announcing performances as they are confirmed and are working diligently to create the diverse schedule the community has come to expect from the CCA. As always, our patrons, volunteers and staff safety remain our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor CDC recommendations and guidelines, and at this time, we see a future in sight of resuming operations for public gatherings."

"Over the last year, we became keenly aware of how important the arts center is for our community," continues Mac Lennan. "It is a place to celebrate, to gather together and to experience the art of human expression. We are excited to return to live performances, but we are making decisions with safety in mind."

Tickets for Chandler Center for the Arts' 2022 shows will go on sale to the general public on April 12 at 10 am. Additional shows will go on sale on May 10 at 10 am.

Visit chandlercenter.org or call 480-782-2680 for the most up-to-date information about performances and how to become a member for early ticket access.