Chandler Center For The Arts Announce Mykal Kilgore & Jamison Ross, October 10

Chandler Center for the Arts announces An Evening with Mykal Kilgore and Jamison Ross, on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 7 p.m.. Tickets will go on sale on June 24 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680. Tickets are $36, $46, $56, VIP $150 and $25 for a Virtual Live Stream Ticket.

Regarded as two of the hottest performers in soul music, GRAMMY-nominated Mykal Kilgore electrified the audience with his powerful multi-octave voice when he opened for India.Arie on CCA's main stage in 2019, while GRAMMY-nominated percussionist, singer, and drummer Jamison Ross thoroughly delighted attendees in his virtual performance last December. Kilgore and Ross have joined forces for a night of dazzling jazz, gospel, soul and blues for a special one night performance at Chandler Center for the Arts in October.

From Broadway to Postmodern Jukebox, Mykal Kilgore is a versatile performer known for effortlessly stretching across musical genres, blending together the hope of gospel, the soul of R&B, and the vulnerability of country. His credits include Motown the Musical, The Book of Mormon, Hair, The Wiz! Live, Jesus Christ Superstar Live and viral videos ("Reclaiming my Time"). Kilgore was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2021 for his single, "Let Me Go." Simply put: Kilgore contains multitudes.

The music of Jamison Ross shimmers between jazz, R&B, soul, gospel and blues. Think of a mix of Donny Hathaway and Elvin Jones. One minute you're enjoying his super-soulful voice, gospel inflections and infectious love of melody; the next you're digging his grooving, swinging drumming with his band.

His 2015 debut release, Jamison, introduced the world to his concept of rhythm and melody and also garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. His sophomore release, All For One, takes listeners a level deeper into Jamison's ethos. The album is a result of a personal revelation that "we all have the capacity to love with empathy in a deeper way."