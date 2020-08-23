CaZo Dance Center Opening September 10th in Mesa

Cazo Dance Center will open on September 10, 2020.

CaZo Dance Center will open at 2655 West Guadalupe Road #27, Mesa Arizona.

"Mesa Arts Center has been our home since June of 2016 and we have grown so much with their help," the company said. "We will be forever grateful for the opportunities they have provided for us and guiding us to succeed. Thank you Mesa Arts Center for your love and support."

However, due to having a difficult time with scheduling classes and having the wiggle room to offer the classes they wanted, Cazo Dance Center will open on September 10, 2020.

The company will be providing a number of arts services including Wedding Dance Choreography, Entertainment Services, Yoga and Youth and Adult both In-studio and Zoom Theatre and Dance Classes. Course Theater and Dance Classes. In October they will be adding Aerial Yoga and Aerial Workshops to the menu.

If you ENROLL your child or yourself in any of our classes before September 9th, The $25 Registration fee will be WAIVED. To view class offerings and to Create an Account

Click here to create an account.

