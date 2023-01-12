Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater

Performances run January 26-February 4.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.

Cinderella

January 26-February 4

A beautiful girl, a wicked step-family, a fairy godmother, a handsome prince and transparent footwear all add up to true love, lots of laughs and happily-ever-after in this extremely popular, award-winning version of the famous fairy tale. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Cinderella's Ball

Sunday, February 5

You are invited to our most popular event of the year, Cinderella's Ball! Dress up like a princess or prince for this very special occasion. There will be a special showing of the delightful and award-winning "Cinderella" followed by yummy snacks, puppet making activities, a magical appearance by the Fairy Godmother, and some very special guests who will join us on the dance floor. Tickets are $25 for non-members; members receive $5 off. Doors open at 1:30pm and the show begins at 2pm. Reservations are highly recommended as this event usually sells out.


SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Thursdays and Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218536®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ . **SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center Photo
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center
Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February. 
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre
Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of 'The Hit', currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th. 
JOE TURNERS COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February Photo
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February
One of the few theatre companies in the nation to have produced all 10 of August Wilson's American Century Cycle plays, Black Theatre Troupe will present the acclaimed JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE from February 3 to 19, 2023.

