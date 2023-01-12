CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater

Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.

Cinderella

January 26-February 4

A beautiful girl, a wicked step-family, a fairy godmother, a handsome prince and transparent footwear all add up to true love, lots of laughs and happily-ever-after in this extremely popular, award-winning version of the famous fairy tale. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Cinderella's Ball

Sunday, February 5

You are invited to our most popular event of the year, Cinderella's Ball! Dress up like a princess or prince for this very special occasion. There will be a special showing of the delightful and award-winning "Cinderella" followed by yummy snacks, puppet making activities, a magical appearance by the Fairy Godmother, and some very special guests who will join us on the dance floor. Tickets are $25 for non-members; members receive $5 off. Doors open at 1:30pm and the show begins at 2pm. Reservations are highly recommended as this event usually sells out.





SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Thursdays and Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218536®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ . **SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org