CINDERELLA Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

The classic tale Cinderella will be presented at Great AZ Puppet Theater, December 27-January 13.

A beautiful girl, a wicked step-family, a fairy godmother, a handsome prince, and transparent footwear all add up to true love, lots of laughs and happily-ever-after in this extremely popular, award-winning version of the famous fairy tale. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

You are invited to the most popular event of the year, "Cinderella's Ball"! Dress up like a princess or prince for this very special occasion. There will be a special showing of the delightful and award-winning "Cinderella" followed by yummy snacks, puppet and craft making activities, a magical appearance by the Fairy Godmother, and some very special guests who will join us on the dance floor.

Tickets are $25 for non-members; members receive $5 off. Doors open and activities begin at 1:30pm and the show begins at 2pm. Reservations are REQUIRED; this event usually sells out so get your tickets today!



SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm. Prices (unless otherwise noted): $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ .

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at Click Here