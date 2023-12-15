CINDERELLA Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

Cinderella at Great AZ Puppet Theater brings the classic fairy tale to life with humor and romance.
The classic tale Cinderella will be presented at Great AZ Puppet Theater, December 27-January 13.
A beautiful girl, a wicked step-family, a fairy godmother, a handsome prince, and transparent footwear all add up to true love, lots of laughs and happily-ever-after in this extremely popular, award-winning version of the famous fairy tale. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
You are invited to the most popular event of the year, "Cinderella's Ball"! Dress up like a princess or prince for this very special occasion. There will be a special showing of the delightful and award-winning "Cinderella" followed by yummy snacks, puppet and craft making activities, a magical appearance by the Fairy Godmother, and some very special guests who will join us on the dance floor.
Tickets are $25 for non-members; members receive $5 off. Doors open and activities begin at 1:30pm and the show begins at 2pm. Reservations are REQUIRED; this event usually sells out so get your tickets today!
SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm. Prices (unless otherwise noted): $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ .
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at Click Here
