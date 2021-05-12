Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHICAGO Returns To Arizona Broadway

After 423 days, Arizona Broadway Theatre announced today that Chicago would return to the ABT stage this Fall.

May. 12, 2021  

Arizona Broadway Theatre had been waiting to produce the iconic musical Chicago since the theatre opened in 2005. In March of 2020, ABT finally opened Chicago to sold-out audiences and projected that this production would be the most popular in ABT history. Unfortunately, after only 4 performances, Chicago was suddenly shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew were sent home, the costumes were packed away, and the ghost light was set on the stage with the Chicago set to wait until the show could, hopefully, one day be back.

After 423 days, Arizona Broadway Theatre announced today that Chicago would return to the ABT stage this Fall. The production will run September 19 - October 30. Opening night will, unconventionally, take place on a Sunday night, ensuring that the audience who were present when the final Sunday evening performance was suddenly cancelled would be the first to see the curtain rise again.

"We are tremendously grateful to our ABT family for standing by us during this incredibly long intermission," says Kiel and Cassandra Klaphake, co-founders of ABT. "Only with their patience and support are we able to bring the full magic of this iconic musical back to the stage."

Tickets for Chicago will be available for purchase later in the year. ABT is currently producing shows with smaller cast sizes and have implemented Covid safety precautions for patrons and staff. This season's line-up includes Nunsense (now through May 16), Godspell (May 21-June 13), Gilligan's Island (June 18-July 11), Little Shop of Horrors (July 16-August 08), and The Spitfire Grill (August 13- September 5).

For more information visit azbroadway.org.


