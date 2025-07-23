CAROLINE, OR CHANGE and More Set for Black Theatre Troupe 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Theatre Troupe has unveiled its 2025–2026 season, featuring poignant dramas, vibrant musicals, and BTT’s legendary holiday tradition and more. See the full lineup of shows here!



﻿Grace and Glorie

By Tom Ziegler

Sept 5–21, 2025

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center

﻿

Glorie, a former high-powered New York City executive and her family move to the south. In her role as a hospice volunteer, she grows close to an illiterate elderly farm woman. Set in Virginia, Grace and Glorie is a touching and funny story of two ordinary women and their extraordinary stories. Grace, is a strong willed and fiercely independent woman who has returned to her beloved land to spend her final days. As their very different lives intertwine, we see each gain new perspectives on life’s highs and lows.



Caroline, or Change

Book and Lyrics by Tony Kushner

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Oct 17–Nov 2, 2025

Tempe Center for the Arts

﻿

The time is 1963 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American mother of three, works for a Jewish family. She and their eight-year-old son Noah, find themselves in the middle of a family conflict during the Christmas and Chanukah holidays. Combining gospel and the sounds of Motown with operatic stylings, this sparkling gem of a musical illuminates the changing times of the Civil Rights era while examining the social and family issues our diverse culture still struggles with today.



Black Nativity

By Langston Hughes

Dec 5–14, 2025

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center

Last season’s sold out and legendary holiday event by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes, returns to the BTT stage for a special engagement. This stunning new production of Black Nativity is without a doubt a theatrical wonderment. A joyous company of singers, actors, dancers and musicians deliver its powerful message of joy, hope, victory and liberation. This song-play touches a special chord in the hearts of all at a very special time of the year.



August Wilson’s Jitney

Feb 6–22, 2026

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center

﻿

August Wilson’s Jitney, written in 1979 is the first of the 10 monumental works in the American Century Cycle- his epic collection of plays that span across the decades to document African American experiences in the 20th century.

Set in 1977 Pittsburgh during the frenzy of “urban renewal” the play follows the personal struggles of five cab drivers as their jobs, futures and their cab stand are threatened as the city is shutting down businesses. As the unfair grip of gentrification has seized not only Pittsburgh, but marginalized, minority communities across the entire nation, we witness the fabric and vitality of the community as it unravels under this strain.

Three Sistahs

Story by Janet Pryce

Book & Lyrics by Thomas W. Jones II

Music by William Hubbard

Mar 27–Apr 12, 2026

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center

In this elegant, intimate musical, inspired by Anton Chekov’s Three Sisters, Irene, Marsha and Olive Bradshaw reunite to reveal and reconcile their past and present. On this night they share the promise for the future. A hauntingly beautiful musical score lifts their story to strange, compelling heights and a stunning conclusion.

﻿