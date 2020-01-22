Boz Scaggs is Coming to Chandler Center for the Arts as Part of National Tour

With a phenomenal career spanning five decades including his days with the Steve Miller Band, blues/R&B icon Boz Scaggs comes to Chandler on May 17 at 7:00 pm as part of his "Out of the Blues" tour. Best known for his "Lido Shuffle" and the Grammy-winning "Lowdown," Scaggs brings a superb band of veterans, his silky voice and stunning blues arrangements for a night of perfection, sure to surprise and impress.

Tickets for Boz Scaggs are $58,$78,$98 and go on sale January 24 at 10 am at chandler center.org or ticketmaster.com

Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue in Chandler.

ABOUT BOZ SCAGGS

i??Born William Royce Scaggs in Canton, Ohio on June 8, 1944, Scaggs spent his teenage years immersed in the blues, R&B and early rock & roll. After several years

as a journeyman musician around Madison, WI and Austin, TX, Scaggs spent time traveling in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, eventually settling in Stockholm where he recorded the album Boz.

Returning to the U.S. in 1967, Scaggs joined the Steve Miller Band in San Francisco, performing on that group's albums Children of the Future and Sailor, before launching his solo career with 1968's seminal Boz Scaggs LP. Scaggs continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential 70s albums as Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer and 1976's Silk Degrees. The latter release became a massive commercial breakthrough, reaching Number Two and remaining on the album charts for 115 weeks. It spawned three Top 40 hit singles: It's Over, Lido Shuffle and the Grammy-winning Lowdown. Read full bio here.

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You