Borderlands Theater Unveils New Look, Marking New Chapter for the Organization

Tucson’s Borderlands Theater has announced a rebrand that reflects the company’s evolution over nearly four decades—and especially the past 11 years under a collaborative leadership model rooted in community engagement.

The new identity, developed in partnership with local artist Alex Jimenez, is being rolled out across the organization’s digital platforms and materials throughout 2025. Leadership describes the rebrand as a visual and philosophical update aligned with the company’s current artistic practices and civic role.

“After more than a decade of stewarding this company, creating work with, for, and by our community, we felt it was time for our external image to reflect the transformation that's been happening internally,” said Associate Artistic Director Milta Ortiz.

Founded in 1986 by Barclay Goldsmith, Borderlands Theater has long focused on stories from the U.S./Mexico borderlands, with an emphasis on Latine voices and cross-cultural dialogue. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Marc David Pinate and Ortiz, the company has increasingly presented site-specific and participatory works, often in collaboration with local organizations and community members.

The rebrand marks a continuation of that trajectory, aiming to reflect both the company’s historical roots and its current role as a civic-minded arts organization.