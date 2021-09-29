Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Theatre Troupe Presents Morisseau's SUNSET BABY

The production runs October 22 - November 7.

Sep. 29, 2021  
Black Theatre Troupe brings Dominique Morisseau's timely drama, SUNSET BABY to the stage, October 22 - November 7, at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Morisseau, one of the most exciting and distinct voices in contemporary American theater is a MacArthur Genius Grant Fellow. She is known for her powerful work, including Detroit '67 and Ain't Too Proud.

Centered around a tough independent woman living in Brooklyn and her father, a former Black revolutionary, "Morisseau's smart, entertaining and moving story about family, survival and the nature of liberation is not only dynamic, it's dynamite." (The New York Times)

Tickets for SUNSET BABY are $44 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128. SUNSET BABY is directed by Louis Farber.

SUNSET BABY looks at the world of an activist long after his days in the headlines have vanished. Kenyatta Shakur is alone. His wife has died, and this former Black revolutionary and political prisoner is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Nina. However if Kenyatta truly wants to reconcile with his past, he must first conquer his most challenging revolution of all - fatherhood.


