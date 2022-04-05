Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Announces Spring Recital

Spring is in the air as Ballet Theatre of Phoenix brings its refreshing SPRING RECITAL to the Herberger Theatre Center, 222 E. Monroe in downtown Phoenix. Performances will be held May 29 at 11 am and 3pm. Tickets are $30 and are on sale at herbergertheater.org

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix' delightful program brings three short ballets to celebrate the season. The performance begins with ETUDES, a brilliant display of classical ballet performed by all dancers, ages 3 to 18. The youngest dancers will then transform into ladybugs, bluebirds, canaries, turtles, roses and sunbeams to frolic in the ENCHANTED GARDEN. Finally, the SPRING RECITAL concludes with the famed "Wedding Scene" from PAQUITA, as the advanced dancers perform a marvelous ball and wedding feast for the Spanish nobleman and the beautiful gypsy maiden.

"This is a magical time for our dancers, families and the public as we celebrate the spirit of spring, through dance," says Director Jennifer Cafarella-Betts. "They have grown and advanced so much during this year, and we look forward to showcasing their accomplishments at these performances."

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is located in uptown Phoenix and specializes in ballet instruction for students ages 3 years of age through professional levels as well as classes for the public. Each year, the organization presents two productions in December (The Nutcracker) and May (Spring Recital). The studio holds Summer Intensive program from June through August.

For more information about Ballet Theatre of Phoenix and its programs, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.