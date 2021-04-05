Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Arizona's Contemporary Council Hosts Virtual Cocktail Workshop

A donation of $50 includes a cocktail kit that will make up to four cocktails, shipping, a recipe card, a supply list, and admission to the virtual workshop.

Apr. 5, 2021  

Ballet Arizona dancers, along with Matt Farrow and Kaylee Needley, owners of Iconic Cocktail Co., are hosting a virtual lesson on how to put a twist on the classic Moscow Mule. The event will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

A donation of $50 includes a cocktail kit that will make up to four cocktails, shipping, a recipe card, a supply list, and admission to the virtual workshop. After class, attendees are encouraged to mix and mingle with the dancers while enjoying their cocktails, and networking with other guests in virtual breakout rooms.

"Part of Contemporary Council's mission is to foster an interest in ballet through fundraising and events, and we hope that this class does that and more! We want our community to feel and make a meaningful connection to Ballet Arizona and those that love the ballet through engaging events like this one" - Tracy Olson, Contemporary Council Chairwoman

All proceeds from the event support Ballet Arizona's mission and will help continue to employ dancers and staff, support education and community engagement programs, and provide access to the arts for all to enjoy during a time when it is needed most.

"We are so excited to equip you with cocktail knowledge that will help you craft all kinds of beverages long after this workshop is over! Come learn how to make approachable (and super delicious) cocktails that have a ton of flavor and all made with quality ingredients. Your at-home cocktails are about to get an upgrade!" said Kaylee Needley, Owner, Iconic Cocktail Co.

Purchase a kit by clicking on the link: https://ballet-arizona.networkforgood.com/events/26509-ballet-arizona-fundraiser-cocktail-class

For more information about the class or to learn more about Contemporary Council or Ballet Barre, please contact Natalie Salvione at nsalvione@balletaz.org or 602-343-6522.


