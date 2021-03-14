Ballet Arizona Presents THE FOUR SEASONS

Ballet Arizona returns to the Desert Botanical Garden stage with The Four Seasons, a journey in movement through winter, spring, summer and fall. This is the company's first major public performance since the spring of 2020.

This world premiere performance features innovative choreography by Ballet Arizona Artistic Director Ib Andersen, as well as all-new set designs and multimedia elements that embrace the surrounding desert backdrop. Adding to the visual experience will be brand new costumes designed and painted by Ib.

The Four Seasons will run for 15 evening performances, May 18 - June 5, 2021, with the backdrop of matchless desert landscape and the setting sun, set to the vibrant score of Antonio Vivaldi.

Arrive early and watch the professional company take ballet class on stage. A gourmet picnic menu will be available for purchase including beer, wine and non-alcoholic refreshments.

Face masks will be required for all patrons when not actively eating or drinking.

Due to continued health and safety measures, seating will be socially distant and the general admission section will be assigned seating. As a result of these changes, there is a two-ticket minimum purchase for this year's performances.

If you would you like to purchase more than 2 seats at the same table, please call the Box Office at 602.381.1096.

Learn more at https://balletaz.org/performance/the-four-seasons/.