Arizona State University Presents TRANSITIONS: MOUTHFUL OF MARBLES

Eleven choreographers will virtually present their creative work.

Mar. 11, 2021  
"Transitions: Mouthful of Marbles" is the capstone presentation for Arizona State University's BFA candidates for dance. The event will be presented on March 12.

Eleven choreographers will virtually present their creative work that collectively asks poignant questions regarding society and human nature. What is the truth? How can we be intimate? When will we be able to find acceptable solutions? Through movement, media, set design and the spoken word, "Transitions: Mouthful of Marbles" engages the audience to search for answers to these compelling interrogations.

Tickets $10.

Learn more at https://asuevents.asu.edu/mouthfulofmarbles.


