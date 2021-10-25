Arizona Masterworks Chorale Celebrates A NEW ENGLAND CHRISTMAS, December 18 & 19

Arizona Masterworks Chorale, led by Music Director Scott Youngs, celebrates the holidays with A NEW ENGLAND CHRISTMAS, Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 PM at Christ Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church, 4015 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley and Sunday, December 19 at 3:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley.

Crisp chilly air, meandering roads dusted with snow, and the distant peal of church bells.

Arizona Masterworks Chorale creates this iconic New England setting with inspirational music to help you celebrate the holidays. Join us for this delightful Christmas program which includes such pieces as Sleep Holy Child by Thomas Pavlechko, Still, Still, Still by Norman Luboff, and the medley Silent Night/O Beautiful by Phoenix composer Michael McCabe.

The Arizona Masterworks Chorale will also perform such holiday favorites as I Saw Three Ships, What Child is This, and The Holly and The Ivy.

Tickets range from $15-$20 and are on sale at arizonamasterworks.com or Eventbrite.

For more information on the Arizona Masterworks Chorale and to subscribe to their email newsletter, visit arizonamasterworks.com.