Arizona DREAMer Antonio Valdovinos Has Invited President Donald Trump to Attend a Performance of AMERICANO!

An Arizona DREAMer has reached out to President Donald Trump ahead of his campaign trip to Phoenix next week via a letter sent Tuesday, February 11th. Antonio Valdovinos has invited President Trump to attend a special performance of Americano! The Musical during his upcoming campaign stop in Phoenix on February 19th.

In the letter, Valdovinos also laid out other options for President Trump to meet with DREAMers and those involved with the musical.

Americano! is a new, groundbreaking musical in at The Phoenix Theatre Company. It is based on Valdovinos' true life story as a DREAMer who learned of his immigration status on his 18th birthday when he tried to enlist in the U.S. Marines. Tony grew up in Phoenix. His patriotism and his story have helped build unity across political aisles in a time of deep divisions.

"The U.S. Supreme Court will rule on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in June. That could still leave the future of DREAMers like me in the hands of the President and Congress. We would love for President Trump to attend a special performance, so he sees DREAMers' patriotism and the important roles we play in our communities and country. Our musical is about teaching as much as education and entertaining so we can think of no better time to visit with the President than now about this work and our status," Valdovinos said.

Valdovinos would like to chat with the President during his time in Arizona about DREAMers and immigration reforms. He also said the Americano! production would accommodate Trump's schedule with a special performance or meet and greet with the cast.

"We have an important story to tell about DREAMers, the American experience and what it means to be an American," Valdovinos said.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, has seen Americano! as have U.S. Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (all Democrats). They have all cited Americano!'s uplifting message on social media.

Please see the letter from Valdovinos to President Trump:

February 11, 2020

Antonio Valdovinos

Americano!

The Phoenix Theatre Company

1825 North Central Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona 85004

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington D.C. 20050

Dear President Trump:

My name is Antonio Valdovinos - and I'm a DREAMer. Immigration and the fate of nearly 1 million DREAMers like me are paramount issues for our country.

I learned of my status on my 18th birthday when I tried to enlist in the U.S. Marines. I wanted to serve my country after 9/11.

My story and my love for our country are the basis of a new musical now running in Phoenix called Americano!. It is setting box office records. We have an uplifting and positive message we would like to share with you, during your upcoming trip.

We would love for you and potentially the First Lady to attend the show when you are visiting Arizona on February 19th. We can alter the schedule that day for a special showing of the musical with you. Or, we might be able to present a portion of the show to you while you are here like other productions have performed for other presidents. We would also love for you to meet our cast. You tell us what works for you and we will make every effort to accommodate.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey attended one of our first performances and sent out a Tweet following the show as follows: "Powerful and inspirational! When this arrives on Broadway, we'll be able to say it was created in Arizona. And loved the Camelback High School references. I married a proud graduate." We hope you - like Gov. Ducey - will be able to able to witness our extraordinary work.

As you know, the U.S. Supreme Court is deciding the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in early June. We also know it will likely be up to you and Congress to address the future of DREAMers and immigration. Our plight is likely to be the subject of national headlines and discourse for the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

Americano! is an original production of The Phoenix Theatre Company. Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport is our Executive Producer. Its director is Phoenix Theatre Artistic Director and Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient Michael Barnard, who also co-wrote the piece with Jonathan Rosenberg.

The show's composer is Carrie Rodriguez from Austin, Texas. Carrie appears to be the first Latina composer of a major American musical. Our arranger is, Sergio Mendoza, from the border town of Nogales and a member of the Grammy nominated band Calexico. The show is running through February 23 and we will have a performance in New York in April.

I and other DREAMers here would love to meet with you about the positive impacts DREAMers have on our communities and country. We love America. It's the only country DREAMers know and love. We hope Americano! will help lift the dialogue and bring us together as Americans. You may agree as well after seeing it or visiting with our passionate cast.

Thank you for your time and consideration. Please contact me at valdovinostonyy@gmail.com or 602-300-5308 if you have any questions or to arrange a special Presidential performance.

Sincerely

Antonio Valdovinos

Americano! The Musical

Cc:

Governor Doug Ducey

1700 West Washington Street

Phoenix, AZ 85007

U.S. Senator Martha McSally

2201 East Camelback Road

Suite 115

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Americano!'s box office is also set to break the all-time state record for an original musical. The show premiered on January 29 in Phoenix. and runs through February 23.

Americano! is a centerpiece of The Phoenix Theatre Company's 100th Anniversary. Steven Spielberg debuted his first films at The Phoenix Theatre Company while he was a student at Arcadia High in Phoenix.

Tickets for Americano! are on sale at www.phoenixtheatre.com. Shows take place in the Company's Mainstage Theatre, Also visit AmericanoTheMusical.com for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You