Arizona Citizens for the Arts Lauds Governor Ducey's $2 Million Allocation for the Arts in Executive Budget

Arizona Citizens for the Arts Executive Director Joseph Benesh lauded Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's inclusion of a $2 million allocation in his 2022 executive budget for the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

The one-time appropriation from the General Fund, announced this week as part of his $12.6 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, will enable the Commission to offer grants to nonprofit arts and culture organizations throughout the state.

"This is a great first step of many to support arts and culture in Arizona as we work together to climb out of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and re-energize the community that brings so much joy to so many people," Benesh said. "We believe that state funding in support of Arizona's amazing arts and culture sector is critical as the Legislature and the Governor begin their annual budget negotiations."

Benesh added that arts advocates across the state will "continue our efforts to increase the allocation to the $5 million that the Commission submitted in their budget request to put us closer to pre-recession levels."

For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.