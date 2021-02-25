Arizona Citizens For The Arts, 10 Restaurants Partner Up For Statewide Governor's Arts Awards Celebration

Restaurants in 10 Arizona communities will be staging points promoting clothing designs by local designers and preparing meals-to-go for celebrants across the state to enjoy at home while watching the virtual presentation of the 40th annual Arizona Governor's Arts Awards on Friday, March 26.

From 6-7:30 that night, each restaurant will welcome guests who will pick up pre-set meals, including a vegetarian option, and be greeted by models wearing locally-designed clothing for photos with an onsite photographer.

The actual presentation of the awards begins at 8 p.m. Individuals registering for the Governor's Arts Awards will be able to choose their meals and will receive log-in instructions for the private viewing. Tickets for the Governor's Arts Awards are $150 and can be purchased at www.azcitizensforthearts.org.

Participating restaurants are: Barrio Café, 2814 N. 16th St., No. 1205, Phoenix; Board & Batten, 4012 E. Palm St., Mesa; Boca Tacos Y Tequila, 533 N. 4th St., Tucson; Casa Mia Ristorante, 11485 N. 136th St., No. 107, Scottsdale; Cosmic Vegans, 7145 N. 58th Dr., Glendale; El Gato Azul, 316 W. Goodwin St., Prescott; Hearth 61 at Mountain Shadows, 5445 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley; Josephine's Modern American Bistro, 503 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; River City Grill, 600 W. 3rd St., Yuma; and Turquoise Room, 303 E. 2nd St., Winslow.

"The coronavirus pandemic has created a unique opportunity, but one that we were coincidentally already looking toward as part of our advocacy work," said Arizona Citizens for the Arts Executive Director Joseph Benesh. The Governor's Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. "Because we cannot bring 500 people into a ballroom, we decided to create a statewide celebration, and the responses were extremely enthusiastic from our new restaurant partners."

A commemorative Governor's Arts Award Program will include recipes of one meal from each restaurant chef and photos of the fashion designers' work. An online version of the program will be included with each ticket and a hardcover version can be purchased separately.

"I want people to take away three things from this year's celebration," Benesh said.

"First, Arizona's arts and culture is magnificent. Second, arts and culture includes food and fashion, aspects that are often left out of the conversation. And, third: get ready to party! With vaccines rolling out and arts organizations doing what they do best - leading change in their communities - you're going to see more and more events taking place - so dust off your duds."

Since 1981, more than 250 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor's Arts Awards. For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Arizona Citizens for the Arts at (602) 842-1584 or info@azcitizensforthearts.org.

