Arizona Arts Live to Welcome Back Contemporary Circus Company Circa

Arizona Arts Live at the University of Arizona will present the return of Australian contemporary circus sensation Circa, joined live on stage by France's renowned Debussy String Quartet, for a spellbinding performance of Opus at Centennial Hall on April 12, 2025. Blending gravity-defying acrobatics, emotive movement, and the music of Dmitri Shostakovich, this unforgettable experience is for anyone who believes in the power of the arts to move, challenge, and inspire.

Whether you're a fan of circus, dance, theater, or classical music, Opus offers something extraordinary. Performed to three of Shostakovich's searing string quartets, played live and from memory by the Debussy String Quartet, Opus invites audiences into a world of breathtaking physicality and intense emotion.

"This is the kind of performance that stops you in your tracks," said Chad Herzog, Executive and Artistic Director of Arizona Arts Live. "It's acrobats and live strings. It's poetry written with muscle and movement. It's raw, real, and achingly beautiful. Opus isn't just for one type of arts lover-it's for all of us who want to feel something deeply."

Circa is internationally celebrated for its innovative take on circus arts. Under the daring direction of Yaron Lifschitz, Circa has redefined what circus can be-blurring the lines between movement, dance, theater, and acrobatics and pushing the human body to awe-inspiring limits.

Adding another layer of brilliance, the Debussy String Quartet brings decades of international acclaim and artistry to the stage. Based in Lyon, the ensemble has performed over 120 concerts annually and released more than 30 recordings, including the complete quartets of Shostakovich. All tickets are just $25-any seat in the house. Students and youth can experience Opus for only $10.

