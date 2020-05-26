VIDEO: ABT And 56 'Dancing Feet' Celebrate National Tap Dance Day

Arizona Broadway Theatre alumni from around the United States joined ABT's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Kurtis Overby (that's 56 "Dancing Feet") for a virtual tap extravaganza to the Cherrie Poppin' Daddies' version of "42nd Street" from the musical 42nd Street.

"Although we're going through a crazy and uncertain time...we can still keep our spirits high through dance," said Kurtis Overby. "This was just a little ditty I cooked-up in my head one night a few weeks back. I made a few phone calls and before I knew it I had over 25 ABT alums interested in participating. The response was pretty incredible!"

Kurtis choreographed the number, recorded himself doing it, and then sent a video to the 27 dancers. They then had a few days to rehearse the number and then send a video of themselves doing the number back to Kurtis for review. Kurtis worked with ABT alum and videographer Tim Grady of New York City based Tim Grady Films to edit the final cut.

"That everyone picked-up on the choreo so fast was amazing," said Kurtis. "This wasn't an easy combination. I'm just thankful so many members of our extended ABT Family literally jumped in to make this look so awesome. Tim did a fantastic job with the final edit!"

Arizona Broadway Theatre shuttered its doors on March 17, 2020 following Arizona Governor Ducey's mandate limiting public gatherings to under 50. Despite the temporary shutdown, the theatre has continued to create daily content via their Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway). Currently, theatre executives along with remaining staff are working on a phased reopening plan that will meet with all Government and CDC recommendations. The musical Chicago, which opened on March 15 two days prior to the Governor's announcement, will be the first production to return to the ABT stage. No date has been set.

ABT will experience close to 1 million dollars in lost ticket sale revenue due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The theatre is requesting support from its community at this difficult time. Donations to the ABT RELIEF FUND can be made at https://bit.ly/DonateABTReliefFund.

Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You