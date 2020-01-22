A TANGLE OF TALES And More Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

See the lineup of shows coming soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater



February 5-9

SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST GREY SEAL PUPPETS PRESENTS "A TANGLE OF TALES":



Three favorite folk tales from around the world come to life with a

touch of the familiar and a taste of the new. Using a variety of puppet

styles "The Frog Prince" from Germany, "Three Billy Goats Gruff" from

Scandinavia, and "The Three Little Pigs" from England are each told with

refreshing wit and wisdom, In between each of the tales, there's a whole

menagerie of zany characters to enjoy. "Tangle of Tales" is fun for

everyone! https://www.greysealpuppets.com





Friday, February 7 & Saturday, February 8

"THE LOVE AND LUST PUPPET SLAM":

Puppet Slams are curated evenings of short puppet pieces for adults by a variety of performers. You may see funny, weird, moving, or mind-boggling performances throughout the night. Featuring special guest artist DREW ALLISON of Grey Seal Puppets. ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+. $12 if PAID at least 24 hours in advance, $15

day-of-show. 8pm both nights. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay for tickets.



February 12-March 1

"HOTEL SAGUARO":

Meet silly Sammy Saguaro, his wise Grandpa, and the

desert birds and animals that call the saguaro their home in this funny,

award-winning show about this amazing cactus and its role here in the

beautiful Sonoran Desert. Recommended for ages 5 and up.



SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,

Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm



PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for

children (ages 0-12 yrs)



The Great AZ Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.

Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional

information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







