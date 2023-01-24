Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Works Presents 2023 Gala in March

The gala will be held on March 18 in Peoria, Arizona.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Constance W. McMillin, a consistent supporter, advocate, and strong voice for the theater in the community whose relationship with Theater Works began in the early 1990s, will be honored at the annual Theater Works gala, under the theme A Night in Paris, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

Presenting sponsors for the event are Thom and Shelley Gyder. Kirsten Hall is the Gala Chair and Jill Mapstead is the Auction Chair.

"Connie is an essential part of the Theater Works family and her dedication, commitment, and enthusiasm for all things Theater Works is incredible," Chris Hamby, Executive Director of Theater Works, said. "We are humbled by her philanthropy and generosity, and it is with respect and pride that we honor her this year."

McMillin is a fixture in the West Valley arts community and has served on the Theater Works board of directors, sponsored numerous productions and was a major supporter of a capital campaign for the home of Theater Works, The Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, where the McMillin Theater bears her name. McMillin is a Board Member and volunteer with the West Valley Art Museum and has been honored for her philanthropy by the AriZoni Awards and has been twice nominated for the Governor's Arts Awards.

A Night in Paris features dinner, live and silent auctions and a live performance by Theater Works on the Gyder Mainstage. Mario and Carly will provide entertainment throughout the evening including Parisian-themed music during the cocktail hour. Mimes and caricature artists will provide additional themed entertainment. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Individual tickets are $200 and sponsorships begin at $3,500. Dress code is "Parisian cocktail attire" and creativity is welcome. Those who cannot attend can still register for the online auction or make a donation.

Additional event sponsors: Accurate Solar Tags, EverVest Financial, Desert Diamond Casino, and Vicki Hunt.

More information, along with tables and tickets can be found at theaterworks.org/gala.




