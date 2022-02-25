Seth Tucker Headlines BROADWAY CURIOUS at ASU Kerr In March

Local celebrity Seth Tucker headlines Broadway Curious, joined by musical director Alicia Ferrin, at ASU Kerr Thursday, March 17th, at 7:00pm. The event marks the latest installment in The Bridge Initiative's musical theatre-centered monthly concert/talk show series, Broadway Curious, offered the third Thursday every month through May. All performances take place at ASU Kerr, 6110 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. The venue opens its doors at 6:30pm for bar service and meet-and-greet with the artists.

Broadway Curious is hosted by Brenda Foley and Will Rogers. The series centers musical theatre as a catalyst for conversation, inviting a different singer and musical director every month to explore a different topic through musical selections and conversation. The hosts guide the event and the audience is invited to participate. The series offers the community the opportunity to engage and get to know local professional talent in a way that is not possible when they are performing in full theatre productions. The March conversation is titled Good Grief? and will explore performance as catharsis and healing, how sadness and laughter are interrelated, and the artist's approach to emotionally complex material. It promises to be irreverent and raw, challenging and healing.

Tucker is a well-known face across the Valley's professional stages. He most recently appeared in Arizona Theatre Company's Christmas at Pemberley; other notable roles include Murder for Two at Phoenix Theatre Company, I Am My Own Wife at BLK BOX PHX, Parade at ART & Mesa Outback Theatre, and La Cage Aux Folles at Arizona Broadway Theatre. He is also an educator, director, producer, and arts advocate.

Broadway Curious is part of Building Bridges, twice-monthly offerings (along with Monthly Muse) produced by The Bridge Initiative in collaboration with ASU Kerr and funded in part by a grant from Scottsdale Arts. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish from $10 general admission, $5 students (plus fees): https://www.ticketmaster.com/ASU-Kerr-Cultural-Center-tickets-Scottsdale/venue/204827