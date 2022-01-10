Arizona Masterworks Chorale Performs LOVE FROM SEA TO SEA

Arizona Masterworks Chorale brings a concert of love and devotion with LOVE FROM SEA TO SEA, on Valentine's Day Weekend Saturday, February 12 at 7:30 PM at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 6300 N. Central Ave, Phoenix and Sunday, February 13 at 3:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley.

This uplifting concert is filled with romantic and dreamy selections such as Send In The Clowns by Stephen Sondheim, A Boy and A Girl by Eric Whitacre, and If Music be the Food of Love by David Dickau. Other highlights include the dramatic Let My Love Be Heard by Jake Runestad and A Red Red Rose from James Mulholland.

Tickets range from $15-$20 and are on sale at Eventbrite.For more information visit arizonamasterworks.com.