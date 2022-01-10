Arizona Masterworks Chorale Performs LOVE FROM SEA TO SEA

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This uplifting concert is filled with romantic and dreamy selections such as Send In The Clowns by Stephen Sondheim, A Boy and A Girl by Eric Whitacre, and more.

Jan. 10, 2022  

Arizona Masterworks Chorale brings a concert of love and devotion with LOVE FROM SEA TO SEA, on Valentine's Day Weekend Saturday, February 12 at 7:30 PM at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 6300 N. Central Ave, Phoenix and Sunday, February 13 at 3:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley.

This uplifting concert is filled with romantic and dreamy selections such as Send In The Clowns by Stephen Sondheim, A Boy and A Girl by Eric Whitacre, and If Music be the Food of Love by David Dickau. Other highlights include the dramatic Let My Love Be Heard by Jake Runestad and A Red Red Rose from James Mulholland.

Tickets range from $15-$20 and are on sale at Eventbrite.For more information visit arizonamasterworks.com.


