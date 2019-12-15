VIDEO: Gerald Santos Samples 'The Impossible Dream' from MAN OF LA MANCHA

This is my quest, to follow that star

No matter how hopeless, no matter how far

To fight for the right

Without question or pause

To be willing to march

Into hell for a heavenly cause

Manila, Philippines - In this excerpt video, Miss Saigon alum Gerald Santos samples one of Broadway's most beloved ballads "The Impossible Dream," written by Mitch Leigh (music) and Joe Darion (lyrics), for the 1965 Broadway musical Man of La Mancha.

It was fitting finale to Gerald's concert, titled Unlimited! A Concert for a Cause, which was primarily staged to benefit our Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), especially those who were distressed and/or displaced- mostly women workers - and recently brought home.

Presented at Resorts World Manila's Newport Performing Arts Theatre last 13 December, the concert was produced by Pierre Hernandez Laborte's Le'Posh Entertainment Production, which also featured guest performers Tricia Maligalig, Stephanie Ilo, Kyline Alcantara, Garret Bolden Jr., Rachel Chan, Nyoy Volante, and Jett Pangan.

Rommel Romilo was the show's director and continuity writer; Jason Cabato, musical director.

At age 15, Gerald, a native of Navotas City, was the grand champion of Pinoy Pop Superstar Season Two. He earned his moniker, the "Prince of Ballad," from his third studio album titled Gerald Santos: The Prince of Ballad, which was distributed by Ivory Records in 2013 and won the Revival Album of the Year at the 5th PMPC Star Awards for Music.

He's currently signed with Star Music, which released his first single with the label, "I Am Yours." His theater credits include Sino Ka Ba, Jose Rizal?, San Pedro Calungsod, Miss Saigon UK-Ireland-International tour, and Sweeney Todd. His other achievements include waxing five studio albums, holding six sold-out major concerts, which were nominated for five consecutive years and winning Best Male Concert Performer thrice for Gerald at the Aliw Awards, and starring in films such as Memory Channel and a still-untitled film on Emilio Jacinto.

He's also been nominated at this year's Aliw Awards: Best Actor in a Featured Role - Musical for Sweeney Todd and his recent concert at The Theatre at Solaire as Best Major Concert (Male) for Gerald Santos: The Homecoming Concert.

Check out an exclusive interview with Gerald Santos.

Video: Oliver Oliveros for BroadwayWorld.com

Photo: Japs Ramiscal





Related Articles Shows View More Philippines Stories