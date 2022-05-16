VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Streams DON QUIXOTE

A Spanish-themed production, Don Quixote, brings to life Miguel de Cervantes' literary classic of the same title. Set in Barcelona, the ballet follows Don Quixote, a kooky but aging knight whose North Star is chivalry.



The hero meets Kitri, an innkeeper's daughter who he mistakes for his love interest, Dulcinea. The apple of his eye, meanwhile, falls in love with the town's humble, local barber, Basilio. Kitri's father disapproves, and insists that his daughter marry the wealthiest man in their village.



Confusion ensues when the knight unwittingly helps the two lovers find their happy ending. A performance for an audience of all ages, the Grand Pas de Deux performed in the finale is a delight to the senses!

Watch the performance below!